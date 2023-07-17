Lowe’s is stepping up to help local residents affected by recent flooding in the region, according to an announcement on Friday.

Lowe’s held ‘Bucket Brigade’ events at two of their store locations on Saturday and Monday.

On Saturday, Lowe’s distributed more than 700 free buckets of cleaning supplies at their South Burlington store including sponges, masks, flashlights, trash bags, goggles, and hand sanitizer to aid in the recovery and cleanup efforts.

The event will continue until supplies last, and Red Vest associates from Lowe’s stores in South Burlington, Essex Junction, and Plattsburgh will be on site to assist and provide the supplies to affected residents in the community.

On Monday, starting at 10:00am, Lowe’s is holding a similar event at their Plattsburgh store. Over 400 free buckets with cleaning supplies will be available for distribution to impacted residents. Red Vest associates from Lowe’s of Plattsburgh are present to ensure the supplies reach those who need them.

Both events operated on a walk-up or drive-thru basis, making it convenient for residents to access the free cleaning supplies.