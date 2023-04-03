As Mother’s Day approaches, Lowe’s is gearing up to show appreciation for all moms and motherly figures. The home improvement retailer is set to host a flower giveaway event, where customers can register for a free 1-pint of flowers, according to the Lowe’s website.

The event promises to be a fun-filled weekend with various activities and giveaways for everyone to enjoy.

The Mother’s Day flower giveaway will take place on May 14th, and is available while supplies last. Customers can register for the giveaway on the Lowe’s website, beginning April 30th.

With this event, the company aims to create a memorable experience for its customers while celebrating the special bond between mothers and their loved ones.