A Lyndon man will be in court in St. Johnsbury later this month after being arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 while drunk.

Vermont State Police say he’s Lewis Apgar, 53. Several people told police shortly after 12:00 midnight Saturday morning that a wrong-way driver on I-91 South nearly struck their cars head-on in Barnet about a mile north of Exit 18.

Troopers stopped the car a few minutes later about midway between Exits 18 and 19, about four miles north of the location of the initial calls. They accuse Apgar of driving the vehicle. He’s charged with driving under the influence and gross negligent operation.