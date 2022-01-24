Lyndon, VT — The Town of Lyndon is receiving a $100,000 grant to repair the Sanborn Covered Bridge.

The funding comes as part of the $1.5 million project through the Preservation Trust of Vermont. Planning Director Nicole Gratton says that after doing the structural analysis, the town realized it the abutments and framing required major improvements.

Gratton also noted that the footbridge is one of the last of it’s kind in Vermont.

“This is something that has been a part of history and can really help move us into a new direction around tourism and outdoor recreation and they just didn’t want to see it be too late. So we’ve kind of hit a critical moment and luckily the town made this move and Preservation Trust supported in this and hopefully we’ll find more supporters as well.”

The town is also working on another initiative called the “Revamp the Ville”, which aims to improve downtown Lyndon and Main Street with new walking and biking facilities. The initiative will also bring more activities to the park, support local businesses, and make the area more attractive.