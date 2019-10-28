Lyndon woman arrested in connection with deadly head-on crash

Vermont State Police have arrested a woman for her role in a car crash that killed a three-year-old boy earlier this week. Melinda Mitchell, 28, of Lyndon is charged with two counts of gross negligent operation, one count resulting in death and one count resulting in serious injury.

Troopers say Mitchell also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. She’s being held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury.

Authorities accuse her of distracted driving on Route 5 in Lyndon Monday morning, near the St. Johnsbury town line. She reportedly missed a curve, drove across the center line and hit another car head-on. Dean Spicer, 3, of Lyndon was riding in the second car; he died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Spicer’s mother, Sandra Leach, 41, is still at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in critical condition. Mitchell had a minor ankle injury, and she’s due to be arraigned in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday.