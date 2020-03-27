Mad River Distillers distributing hand sanitizer to public

Among other necessary household items, hand sanitizer is becoming increasingly hard to find on the shelves. Local distilleries have taken matters into their own hands, using their alcohol to make batches of hand sanitizer.

They’ve been doing this for a few weeks now, and are on their third batch of hand sanitizer. Friday afternoon mad river distillers, was in Waitsfield, to distribute bottles of their hand sanitizer to the public.

“Once we sort of got more clarification from the federal government, we put some together, and the first time we did this, we asked community members to bring their own containers because we couldn’t source bottles. And we still don’t have a lot of bottles, but we’ve got some for today,” says Mimi Buttenheim, President of Mad River Distillers.

Buttenheim says that the community involvement in the mad river valley makes this whole process a lot easier.