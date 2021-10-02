Maine woman dies from injuries after rollover crash in Sheffield

A woman from Maine has died in Burlington from the injuries that she suffered in a rollover crash in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont State Police wrote that she is Abigail Embers, 23; from Greene, Maine. She lost control of her car while driving south on Route 122 in Sheffield shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday, hitting a telephone pole. Embers was thrown from the car when it rolled over. Crews brought her to UVM Medical Center by helicopter, but she died at the hospital on Saturday.

A passenger is in serious, but stable, condition at Northern Vermont Medical Center in St. Johnsbury. Both he and Embers were wearing seat belts. Troopers wrote that high speed played a role in the crash.