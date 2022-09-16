A leading Jewish advocacy organization has sent a letter to UVM President Suresh Garimella, criticizing his public response to allegations that the school has failed to address anti-Semiticism on campus.

In an at-times combative message to the university community on Thursday, Garimella cited two programs by the American Jewish Committee to defend UVM from charges that it has not done enough to clamp down on bias and the harassment of Jewish students.

On Friday, Sara Coodin, the AJC’s director of academic affairs, took issue with Garimella’s message, in particular his reference to the committee’s programs.

“[W]e are deeply disappointed that the university chose to speak on behalf of Jewish students, rather than stage a more robust and much-needed conversation with them about the antisemitism being reported on campus,” she wrote. “Listening to Jewish students is essential to fostering the inclusive environment that UVM strives to maintain on campus.”

In his message to the campus, Garimella cited his participation in the AJC’s Project Interchange, in which government and university officials and religious leaders travel to Israel to meet with Israeli leaders. Garimella also mentioned the participation by Patricia Prelock, UVM provost and senior vice president, in AJC’s Summit to Combat Campus Antisemitism.

But much of Garimella’s response attacked the publicity around the allegations, which are now the subject of a Title VI investigation by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. The complaint filed by the Center for Human Rights and the organization Jewish on Campus said that Jewish students were excluded from campus clubs, a teaching assistant threatened to reduce the grades of students who supported the state of Israel and rocks were thrown at a building where Jewish students lived.

Garimella said all three alleged incidents were investigated and the university has reached out to Jewish students to understand their experiences on campus. However, media reports this week, he said, have “painted our community in a patently false light,” and exploited “fear and divisivenes.”

“The uninformed narrative published this week has been harmful to UVM,” he said. “Equally importantly, it is harmful to our Jewish students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”

Alyza Lewin, the president of the the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law , who helped file the Title VI complaint, said it was discouraging to see the university double-down on its denial of antisemitism on its campus.

“The rationalizations they provide are the same excuses that they gave me a year ago when I spoke to them,” she said Thursday. “They are stubbornly refusing to see and acknowledge that Jewish students on their campus are being targeted and marginalized and excluded on the basis of a key component of their Jewish identity.”

In her letter to Garimella, the AJC’s Sara Coodin said the group remains committed to working with Jewish students and campus officials, but that some damage has already been done.

“President Garimella’s attempt to defend the reputation of UVM has negatively impacted Jewish students who have experienced antisemitism on campus, making Jewish students and groups feel less included, valued, and protected at UVM,” she said.

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.