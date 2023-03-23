Durham, NH – The University of New Hampshire released the Green Mountain State Poll results, involving bills within the Vermont Legislature and laws enforced by the state government for Vermont residents to establish their opinions.

One-third of Vermont residents said housing is the most pressing issue for the state, according to the UNH survey.

The high cost of housing and related increase in homelessness has garnered extensive media coverage in recent months.

The majority of respondents also support extending emergency housing for the homeless in motels. 60% of Vermonters either strongly or somewhat agree with extending the operation of this program, according to the survey.

Other issues of importance include raising the marriage age to 18 and making at least 10% of new recreational trails accessible to the disabled. However, residents are divided over banning recreational trapping except in specific circumstances.

Another topic on the survey was Governor Scott’s approval rating has fallen since November, particularly among Republicans, although Scott remains a popular governor overall.