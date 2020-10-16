Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event raises funds and awareness at a critical time

COLCHESTER, Vt. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Thursday, two events in the Green Mountain State helped raise funds for research and other initiatives.

Dozens of people gathered at the Sunset Drive-In in Colchester for the American Cancer Society of Vermont’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

Organizers were able to adapt to the ongoing pandemic by screening a video detailing the importance of breast cancer awareness. It also included a slideshow of previous Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events. at the drive-in for people to watch in their vehicles.

Erin Regan of the American Cancer Society of Vermont said donations are critical right now.

“About 50 percent of our research grants are in jeopardy of being fulfilled right now because of donations being down since COVID happened, so we’re trying to get those donations in,” Regan said. “It’s really important because the drop is going to set back research not just for this year, but for years to come.”

The American Cancer Society of Vermont’s second annual Let’s Axe Breast Cancer tournament also got underway in Swanton, with a final round to be held at Burly Axe in Burlington.

Employees at the Leader Evaporator Company took some throws on Burly Axe’s mobile axe throwing trailer. We spoke with Leader Evaporator President Jeff Smith to hear more about why his company got involved – it started with the development of a pink tubing for sugarmakers.

“We’re donating a portion of the proceeds from the pink tubing here at Leader Evaporator to breast cancer awareness,” Smith said. “When we heard the pink tubing could go forward as a fundraiser, we could get involved and multiply the efforts of what we’re trying to do hear at Leader by having a number of people participate with us in this axe throwing tournament.”

