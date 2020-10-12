Making Strides Against Breast Cancer hosts drive-in event

Local News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Vermont, is set to have a drive-in event Thursday, October 15th at the Sunset Drive-In in Colchester. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The event will raise money for breast cancer research. The program will share stories of cancer survivors to help spread awareness of the disease. Also, Local 22 & 44’s Lauren Maloney will be emceeing the event.

If you would like to donate or want more information, click here.

