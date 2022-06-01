Colchester, VT – On Wednesday afternoon, a teacher at the Malletts Bay School located an old grenade on a student’s desk. Law enforcement was contacted and students and staff were evacuated into the gymnasium of the nearby Colchester Middle School.



Law enforcement arrived on the scene and technicians from the Vermont Bomb Squad removed the object from the building. They determined the grenade looked real but it was actually an inert training device that did not pose any risk to safety.



Parents were notified of the incident and law enforcement and school officials have located and are working with the student.