Malone, NY – On Monday, Troopers arrested Joshua L. Yaddow, age 36, of Malone, NY for criminal mischief in the 4th degree, criminal trespass in the 2nd, and harassment in the 2nd-physical contact.

On Sunday, May 28th, around 9:40 p.m., New York State Police responded to Meehan Road in the Town of Malone for a domestic dispute.

Police say an investigation determined Yaddow went to the victim’s residence and they were involved in a verbal argument. Yaddow then kicked in the front door causing damage and started fighting another person in the residence.

The victim was attempting to stop the fight when Yaddow struck the victim in the nose, causing it to bleed. Police say the victim did not need medical attention.

Yaddow was located, arrested, and transported to SP Malone for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court where he was released on his own recognizances.