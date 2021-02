New York State Police say 21-year old Alexis McDonald, from Malone, NY, placed a Chateaugay ARC client into an empty toy box and held it shut so the person couldn’t get out. That happened in late January.

Police say McDonald is charged with “Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Disabled Person”, a felony.

McDonald is expected to appear at he Town of Chateaugay Court.