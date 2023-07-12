JOHNSON, VT – The Vermont state university Johnson campus set up a shelter for victims of the 2023 flood. When it first opened about 40 members of the community came here to get help, since, then that number has dropped nearly in half. Mariah Bean and her three young children were some of the first to take advantage of the shelter and they shared their escaped from dangerous flood waters at their home and came to safety.

“At 6:30 in the morning, we woke up and everything was completely covered in water,” said Bean of her Railroad Street home.

“‘And I’m like mamma there’s a flood,'” remembered Serenity St. Marie, Bean’s middle child at 8-years-old. “And she’s like, ‘it’s probably not that bad,’ then she’s like, ‘it is that bad.'”

“Oh my goodness, this is a lot,” Bean’s eldest, 10-year-old Alice Allard recalled thinking. “I’ve never seen a flood before. So I was like, [my] mind exploded.”

“My kids and I had to be rescued in a canoe by my neighbor,” said Bean. “No life-jackets obviously, so that was very scary having my 2-year-old in there with my eight and 10-year-old.”

“We made it through that situation which was very scary,” said St. Marie.

“We had to be canoed over to Main Street and then were driven over [to the shelter],” said Bean.

“I’d rather be here [at the shelter] than at my house right now because A, I like it here and they have cool stuff and B, no water,” said Allard.

“The downstairs is basically inhabitable for at least a month,” said Bean, after going back on Wednesday to access the damages. “Everything was displaced, upended, everything. My car was destroyed.”

But she’s grateful her family is okay. “I’ve never taken for granted the fact that we’re all safe. We’re all good, we’re all safe, we’re all healthy.”

The Vermont State University Johnson shelter is still welcoming people even though the floods have ended. Originally, it was being run by volunteers from the community, but now the American Red Cross has taken over to lend a more experienced hand.