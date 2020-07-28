Man, 77, drowns while swimming at Plymouth State Park

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – A 77-year-old man drowned Monday while swimming with family in Echo Lake at the Plymouth State Park in Vermont.

Troopers got the call about a missing swimmer on Camp Road, around 4:30 p.m.

Family members told police when they got out of the water they couldn’t find Thomas Marrone.

After a brief search, Marrone was found unresponsive in approximately 20 feet of water, and was pronounced dead.

If you saw anything, you’re asked to call the State Police Barracks in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.