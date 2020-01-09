Man accused of assaulting three people in 3 days, police want action

Burlington Police say a man who assaulted a City Market worker and a police officer this week, is in trouble again after hurting an Outdoor Gear Exchange employee.

Justin Reynolds, 32, was arrested again on Wednesday.

Police say he tried to steal items from OGE, but when store employees attempted to stop him, he repeatedly kicked someone, causing pain. Reynolds was arrested after taking off from the store.

Reynolds was nabbed Monday after trying to get away from an incident at City Market. He’s accused of kicking and spitting at a police officer. He was released on conditions Tuesday.

Reynolds currently has five active cases, for many alleged crimes spanning the past two years.

Deputy Chief Jon Murad said the police has done its part.

“We’ve apprehended Mr. Reynolds and prevented him—for the moment, at least—from further harming members of the public. For our neighbors’ sake, I’m hopeful that we and our partners in the criminal justice system can now find fair, just ways to address this recurring behavior,” Murad said.