Man accused of killing his wife with meat cleaver, in custody of Dept. of Mental Health

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017, will be in the custody of the Department of Mental Health for the next few months.

Charges against Gurung were dropped last summer after Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said she couldn’t rebut the planned insanity defense. Attorney General T.J. Donovan re-filed the charges in September.

Court paperwork shows Aita Gurung will have a competency evaluation in two months to determine whether he can stand trial for first degree murder and attempted murder.

Gurung has been in jail for months, and his lawyers say he can’t stay there. His public defender says his mental health deteriorated since being in jail.

“I’m relieved for Mr. Gurung but I’m also incredibly saddened that we’re actually here and we have to go through this process in terms of the Attorney General’s Office re-bringing this case, that we had to go through this process again given all the medical evidence,” Sandra Lee said.

Earlier this month, a judge found him not competent to stand trial. However, criminal charges against him still remain.