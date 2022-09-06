Burlington, VT — With a trial date looming less than a month away, the man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver appeared in a Burlington courtroom on Tuesday.

Aita Gurung faces murder charges in the death of his wife in October 2017 and is also accused of injuring his mother-in-law. On Tuesday, much of the focus was on Dr. Catherin Lewis, a forensic psychiatrist called by the State, and whether she would testify at an upcoming trial.

Dr. Lewis has raised questions about the methodology that initially found Gurung was insane at the time of the crime and not mentally fit to stand trial. In court, Dr. Lewis states she believes Gurung was “drinking, depressed, and angry” at the time of the alleged killing, and was continuing on a pattern of domestic violence but not necessarily legally insane.

It should be noted that in 2019, Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George announced she would not pursue the charges because she did not feel prosecutors could successfully rebut Gurung’s insanity claim. Charges were then re-filed after Governor Phil Scott asked the attorney general’s office to review the case.

The hearing was impacted by multiple technical issues, which caused a lengthy delay. Gurung is from Nepal and is not a native English speaker, and accurate interpretation has been another cause for concern moving forward.

Jury selection in this case is set for October 3.