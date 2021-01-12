New Hampshire man accused of making phone threats to members of Congress

Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling for congressional action to rein in President Donald Trump after inciting last week’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of leaving threatening phone messages in December threatening to hang six members of Congress if they didn’t support President Donald Trump.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryder Winegar, of Amherst, was arrested in Boston on Monday and faced a federal magistrate on Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney. Prosecutors allege that Winegar identified himself or his number on some of the calls. They said the voicemail messages were left Dec. 16, 2020. The messages threatened to hang the members of Congress if they did not “get behind Donald Trump.”

The names of the members of Congress were not identified in the complaint, which was filed several days later.