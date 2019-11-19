Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A doctor has determined that a Vermont man who allegedly killed his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017 is not competent to stand trial.

Aita Gurung was initially charged with killing his wife in 2017, but Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dropped the charges against him because the state did not have evidence to show he was sane.

First-degree murder charges were re-filed against Gurung in September after Republican Gov. Phil Scott asked the attorney general’s office to review the case.

A phone message was left with Gurung’s lawyer on Tuesday.

Gurung is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog