The man accused of leading police on a three-day manhunt and shooting a Morristown police officer is pleading not guilty to all 14 charges against him, including attempted murder.

Henry Lovell, 24, appeared via Zoom in Vermont Superior Court Monday afternoon for his arraignment, and had multiple police officers and family members show up to see him. During the arraignment, Lovell spoke with the judge about getting an attorney to help defend him.

“So Mr. Lovell, did you want the public defender’s office to represent you in this matter?” the judge asked.

“Yes, is there any other body of legal defense that can? I could probably use all the help I could get at this juncture,” Lovell replied.

Vermont State Police found and arrested Lovell in Hyde Park Sunday night after getting a tip from someone who saw a man matching Lovell’s physical and clothing description walking along a road in Hyde Park. The days-long search for Lovell started last Thursday night after police say Lovell shot and injured Brian Tomlinson, a Morristown police officer, striking him in the chest and chin with shotgun pellets. Tomlinson was later treated and released from Copley Hospital.

State officials say Lovell was originally wanted Thursday night for attempting to kidnap his own mother and landlord, holding both of them at gunpoint. When Tomlinson arrived on scene, Lovell pointed the gun at him and began firing. Tomlinson then returned fire.

Immediately after Lovell’s arraignment, Jason Luneau, Morristown’s Police Chief, and Aliena Gerhard, a Lamoille County Deputy State’s Attorney, thanked everyone who helped track Lovell down, and said they’re hoping to move past the incident.

“Our hope is now that this incident has been brought to a peaceful resolution, we can all get back to a relative daily routine,” Chief Luneau said.

“We are all very close and we help each other and we support each other through good times and bad, and we’re hoping that now that Mr. Lovell has been captured safely without incident that the community can begin to heal and that his family can start healing as well,” Gerhard said.

Mina Lovell, a sibling of Henry’s was at his arraignment as well, and says they love him and support him through all of this. Mina says Henry has a history of mental disorders, including schizophrenia, and was often abused by his mother growing up. They say Henry was likely not taking his medication Thursday night, and is a different person when he’s on or off them.

“He has a very complicated history, and I came here because I wanted to show him that people love him and that he’s still got a chance,” Mina Lovell said. “The person that I spoke to last night was not the same person that was present on Thursday night. I was talking to my brother, the one that I know, the one who likes to cook food and share it with people, and likes to pick up pretty rocks, and likes to go on hikes with me.”

“People only see this one side of him, this side that comes from his schizophrenia, from his abuse, and they don’t see the side of him that’s really kind and really soft,” Mina Lovell said.

Lovell is being held in jail without bail, and faces up to a life sentence there for the kidnapping and attempted murder charges. He’s expected back in court within 30 days for a status hearing.