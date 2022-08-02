On the night of July 27, United States Border Patrol stopped a car along the Canadian border that contained Mexican residents attempting to illegally enter the country. The car had Virginia plates registered to a rental company. The driver, Marco Salvedra-Espinoza, 42, of the Bronx, New York, was found to be a Mexican national who no longer had current legal status in the U.S.

Salvedra-Espinoza claimed that he was picking up friends, however, the two passengers were found to be Mexican residents and admitted to paying thousands of dollars to be illegally smuggled into the country. All parties involved are being charged. Salvedra-Espinoza is being charged with Unlawful Transportation of Individuals and is being detained pending further proceedings. The two passengers have been charged with illegal entry.

If charged, Salvedra-Espinoza could face up to 5 years of imprisonment.