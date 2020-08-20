Man arrested after fatal Marshfield shooting

Samir Fink is seen in this Vermont State Police booking photograph taken Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Vermont State Police say a 33-year old man is in custody connected to a shooting death in Marshfield.

State Police say they got a call from 88 Sunrise Drive early Wednesday morning.

“When they arrived on scene they located a male in his 70’s deceased from a gunshot wound. At that time there were two other people in the residence, they had everyone exit the residence, they secured the scene.”

That man was 71 year old William Fink, who police say had been shot following a family fight. Investigators say it was his wife who made the 911 call.

“At this time we have one person in custody who we believe is responsible for this shooting”

Troopers say it’s his son 33-year-old Samir Fink, who also lives in that house. He’s being held without bail and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.