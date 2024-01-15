

A South Burlington man is being held on $5,000 bail after police say he tried multiple times to run over a man in downtown Burlington. According to police, officers responded to a report early Thursday that a man had been hit by a car at Church and Main streets. The victim was transported to UVMMC and later released.

Investigators say 18-year-old Hamza Velic was driving a dark-colored vehicle when he began following the victim in the vicinity of downtown. Velic allegedly made multiple apparent attempts to strike the victim with the vehicle At one point, Velic drove onto the sidewalk and accelerated, connected with and sent the victim into the air. The vehicle then drove away.

After a few moments the victim rose and entered the empty roadway to retrieve items that had been dispersed by the impact. At that point the suspect vehicle returned and, at a high rate of speed, clipped the victim a second time. The victim then fled to the sidewalk where the vehicle returned again and made another unsuccessful attempt to strike the victim on the sidewalk before fleeing.

Velic was taken into custody Friday and interviewed by investigators

He will be arraigned in court on Tuesday, January 16. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.