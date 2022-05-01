An Epping, New Hampshire man has been arrested for lying to police that have been investigating abuse at the Granite State’s youth detention center.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says Travis Garand, 24, is charged with making a false report to law enforcement, which is a misdemeanor. He’s accused of filing a bogus claim that someone at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester tried to sexually assault him. Garand has been released on his own recognizance until his arraignment, which is scheduled for June 10.

The center has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019; nearly 500 former residents have alleged that they were sexually and physically abused by staff. Eleven former workers at the center were arrested last spring as part of that probe. This year’s state budget also includes a mandate to close the center by next March.