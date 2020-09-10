Man arrested for assaults, scuffle with Burlington police

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A homeless man was released on conditions Wednesday, after two alleged assaults and a scuffle with police.

Officers say a man had a seizure in Battery Park Tuesday afternoon, telling police he’d been kicked in the head. He identified Dujuan Williams, 26, as his attacker.

Williams is also accused of beating a man with a stick Wednesday morning, near the corner of Pearl and St. Paul streets. When they confronted Williams, authorities say he also attacked them, injuring two police officers.

Police say Williams has had 30 involvements with police in Burlington, including many disturbances and instances of disorderly conduct.