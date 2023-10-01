The Burlington Police expect a suspect whom they’ve arrested in connection with a Friday gunfire incident downtown to be arraigned on Monday.

Chief Jon Murad wrote in a Sunday afternoon email that the suspect is Oscar Delgado, Jr.; 39. He’s accused of firing a bullet on Saint Paul Street, just south of Main Street, shortly after 2:30 Friday afternoon. No one was hurt.

The chief said detectives identified Delgado as the suspect on Saturday. An officer spotted Delgado in the Queen City just before 8:30 Saturday night and took him into custody.

Murad previously said that the Friday incident was the tenth gunfire incident in the Queen City this year.