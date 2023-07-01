A man is due in court in Barre on July 20 on charges of sex crimes in Montpelier allegedly involving a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Reis Winkeljohn, 27, was a co-worker of the alleged victim. He’s accused of sending the teen sexually explicit photos and videos of himself. Investigators also say he threatened to get her fired unless she sent him nude pictures of herself and tried to meet the girl away from their workplace for sex. These events are alleged to have taken place in late April.

The Montpelier Police Department arrested Winkeljohn on Tuesday but did not make this information public knowledge until the weekend. His most serious charge is luring of a child, which is a felony. Winkeljohn is also charged with two misdemeanors — disseminating indecent material to a minor and disorderly conduct by electronic means.