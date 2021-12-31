Rutland, VT — On December 23, Ryan Morris, 28, of Rutland City assaulted and robbed 66-year old Sharon Leonard of Rutland City in parking lot at Hannaford. Morris fled from the scene.

Morris was located today and taken to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility without bail. Investigations also discovered Leonard’s items in the possession of Austin Rodriguez, 23, of Rutland City.

Morris is being charged with Assault and Robbery as well as Larceny from Person and Rodriguez is in violation of possession of stolen property.