Burlington, VT — On Tuesday, a vehicle was stolen out of the Burlington Marketplace Garage. The victim claimed her purse containing their keys was stolen when they were in a local business on College Street. When they returned to the parking garage, they found their vehicle was gone.

Surveillance cameras show a male and female walking around the parking garage with the keys in an attempt to locate the correct vehicle. After identifying the vehicle, they got in and drove away.

The police department located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the University Mall at around 7:44 pm last night. Officers waited near the vehicle and saw a man walking towards the car who unlocked the vehicle with keys. The suspect, Israel Rentas, 46, tried to get rid of the keys before the Officers made contact and provided them with a false name.

Rentas is being charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Retail Theft and Aggravated Operating without Owner’s Consent and will appear in Vermont Superior Court on March 31.