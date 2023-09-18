Burlington, VT – Security cameras inside and outside of ESOX, a bar on Main Street in Burlington, caught the moments a bizarre break-in took place early Monday morning.

David Hunter, a manager at ESOX, says one of their regular customers used a metal pole to smash their glass front door. It happened around 2:00 a.m., and Hunter says the man did it because he left his phone and keys inside a few hours prior.

“He busted the glass and he walked in, got his phone, he went to the bathroom, and then he left,” Hunter said recalling the break-in. “(He) didn’t take any liquor, didn’t take any money.”

Overnight workers at ESOX who keep an eye on the security cameras saw the break-in and called Burlington police. Just over 30 minutes after the break-in, two officers arrived on scene with guns drawn, but the suspect was already long gone.

While police weren’t able to catch or identify the man that night, Hunter says he and his workers have a pretty good idea of who he is. They say the man they believe is responsible for the break-in is not only one of their regular customers, but also someone they’ve gotten to know pretty well in recent months.

“This guy was a customer … not anymore,” Hunter said.

Hunter says they shared everything they know about the man with police, and put pictures and videos of him up inside the bar and on their social media pages letting everyone know he’s now ‘barred’ from the bar.

Hunter says it will take a couple of weeks to get their glass front door replaced, and it’s since been temporarily boarded up. However, because the boarded up door doesn’t lock, Hunter says some workers will have to stay overnight to watch the bar in the meantime until the door is fully replaced.

We don’t know if police have caught any suspects yet, but we’ll provide updates as they come.