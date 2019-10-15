Man charged in St. Albans crash that killed two

A Swanton resident has been charged with two counts of Gross and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle With Death Resulting after a crash that killed two in St. Albans last month.

On September 24th police say Shawn Tardy, 47, crashed head on into a car on Route 7. The driver, Robert A. Young, 42, and the passenger, Lori A. Latulippe, 44, both of St. Albans Town, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Tardy was arraigned at the Franklin County Superior Court and released on conditions.

In addition to the charges, Tardy faces a number of citations, including Texting and Driving, Speeding (62 in a 35 zone), No Insurance, No License, Operating Under Suspension, Failing to Drive to the Right, Defective Equipment, Vehicle Not Inspected, Altered Inspection Sticker, and Inspection Sticker Not Assigned to Vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on the incident should contact the St. Albans Police Department.