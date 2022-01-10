Burlington, VT — At 4:02pm on Sunday, the Burlington Police Department responded to a call from a victim who claimed they were hiding in the bathroom and that their boyfriend had threatened to shoot them. Officers arrived at the residence on N Champlain Street where they found 54-year-old Terrence Anderson and the victim.

Anderson was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger and was taken into custody, where he was discovered to also be in possession of suspected Fentanyl and $500 in cash.

BPD obtained a search warrant for Anderson’s residence where they found a safe that contained $17,300 in cash, large quantity of suspected Fentanyl, Oxycontin pills of various doses, a large quantity of suspected heroin and loaded magazines for his firearm.

Anderson had $5,000 bail set, 24 hour curfew, and to be released to a responsible adult approved by the Courts. He is set to appear in Court on Tuesday at 10:30 am.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.