It wasn’t clear Sunday night when a Coos County man would have to appear in court on an aggravated DWI charge in connection with a crash in the town of Dummer.

Ronald Hamel of Milan, New Hampshire was driving south on Route 16 shortly before 4:00 p.m. Saturday. New Hampshire State Police accuse him of striking two motorcycles while driving drunk. Both motorcyclists were severely hurt.

Troopers said a driver and passenger on a third motorcycle, which Milan did not hit, also suffered minor injuries. Hamel himself was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released. He’s free on bail.

Investigators are still searching for potential witnesses. They’re asking you to call them at (603) 223-8993 if you were near the crash scene at the time.