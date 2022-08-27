A Burlington man is charged with several offenses, including driving under the influence, after a crash on Interstate 89 South in Williston early Saturday morning.

According to the Williston Police, Amir Pickersgill, 43, was behind the wheel of the pickup truck shown in the video and screenshot included here. The truck apparently hit a cruiser at about 2:00 a.m. and did not stop. An officer was inside the cruiser, writing a traffic ticket. No one was hurt.

https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/61/2022/08/082722-williston-vt-pd-cruiser-crash-video.mp4 Police say Amir Pickersgill, 43, of Burlington, Vt., was behind the wheel of the pickup truck shown here on I-89 South in Williston, Vt. on August 27, 2022 immediately after it struck the police cruiser whose dashboard is visible in the frame. (Courtesy Williston, Vt. Police)

Another officer who was already nearby stopped Pickersgill a short time later and arrested him. Besides DUI, he’s facing charges of negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as several tickets for traffic infractions.