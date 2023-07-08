A federal grand jury in Concord, New Hampshire has indicted a Brooklyn man on charges of smuggling people across the Canadian border into Coos County.

The New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s office says he’s Abraham Hernandez, 27. On June 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police spotted people with backpacks walking south from Canada toward Pittsburg, New Hampshire. They told agents with the U.S. Border Patrol.

Later, authorities stopped Hernandez’s sport utility vehicle in Pittsburg. They report finding him driving nine people in the vehicle who were in the country illegally. Hernandez is facing three counts of bringing in and harboring certain aliens. As of Saturday night, a court appearance had not been scheduled yet.