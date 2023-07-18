Kelley Sue Cusson (Photo courtesy: Burlington Police Department)

Burlington, VT – The Burlington Police made an arrest and charged a man with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a public park downtown on Friday morning.

Kelley Cusson, 31, was from Burlington. Investigators say she was found dead shortly after 10:30 a.m. in a secluded corner of Champlain Street Park, which is on South Champlain Street.

Claude Mumbere, 29, of Burlington, was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Cusson and is being held without bail.

Mumbere faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted of the charge.