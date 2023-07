Burlington, VT – A Burlington man is being held on bail and faces four counts of aggravated assault in connection to a violent incident on the bike path Thursday morning.

Police say 47-year-old Joshua Birch was chasing and threatening people with a box cutter around 7:30 AM. This happened near the dog park at the waterfront. Police say one person was cut and was treated at the scene by Burlington fire. A city employee was also hurt after falling while trying to run away.