CAVENDISH, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Warren County man was rescued after the tractor trailer he was driving crashed into the Black River in Vermont. Vermont State Police said Donald Darrah, 77, of Lake Luzerne was slightly hypothermic when he was rescued but had no other injuries.

Police were called to Route 131 in Cavendish on December 28 around 3 a.m. to a report of a tractor trailer in the river. Police found Darrah standing on top of the trailer when crews arrived.

Due to the water depth and cold temperatures, police said a cold water rescue was required. Members of the Proctorsville and West Weathersfield Fire Department Cold Water Rescue teams were able to retrieve Darrah.

Darrah said he lost control of the tractor trailer as he was going around a snow covered corner. The vehicle landed on its passenger side in the middle of the Black River.

The tractor trailer that went off the road into Black River in Vermont (Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews extracting the tractor trailer from Black River in Vermont (Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department)

According to the Proctorsville Fire Department, Proctorsville and Weathersfield Firefighters in ice water suits assisted with removing the vehicle from the water. The trailer was loaded with 20 rolls of paper each weighing over 2,000 pounds. The truck and trailer were removed from the scene and the road was closed for several hours for cleanup.

Multiple agencies and companies assisted the Vermont State Police including Cavendish Fire Department, Proctorsville Fire Department, West Weathersfield Fire Department, Reed Truck Services, Department of Agency of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, Vermont HAZMAT and others.