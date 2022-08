The Burlington Police don’t believe foul play was involved in the death of a man who fell from the cliffs at Rock Point into Lake Champlain.

It happened shortly after 4:00 Saturday afternoon. Investigators say he fell 60 to 80 feet. A nearby civilian boater jumped into the water, swam to him and tried to help him, but the man didn’t survive.

Firefighters called the Coast Guard for help recovering him from the water. Police are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.