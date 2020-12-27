Man dies in Christmas fire in Newport

Authorities in the Northeast Kingdom are working to identify the man who died in a fire in Newport on Christmas night. It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. at a duplex on Pleasant Street.

The Newport Police wrote that when they arrived, intense flames were coming from the second floor. A man who’d already escaped the building on his own told first responders that his roommate might still be inside. Firefighters found a body in one of the apartments.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in Burlington. Vermont State police will help investigate the cause and origin of the fire, and the Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants.