Man facing charges, another on the run after Burlington fight

BURLINGTON, Vt. – One man is facing charges, another is on the run after Burlington police say they forced their way into a home, when one of them beat a resident in the head with a hammer.

Police say they were called to Rose Street at Cedar Street around 9 a.m. Sunday. A woman said she heard banging on the front door and recognized two men who knew her son.

Police say Trevor Gaboriault, 21, and James Gaboriault, 26, pushed their way inside, yelling for the woman’s son. When she called for help, police say Trevor hit her son with the hammer. The men then apparently took off in a black Subaru.

The victim went to the hospital with injuries to his head and arm.

Trevor Gaboriault was located in Colchester and arrested, he was arraigned Monday. James is still on the loose.

Police say Trevor was involved in a fight hours earlier near ESOX on Main Street. One man told cops he tried to prevent the younger Gaboriault from fighting with another friend. Gaboriault had been struck in the head with a glass bottle, telling police he didn’t know the other person.

Police think the two incidents are related.