Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105.

The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.

Investigations are ongoing but the incident is not considered criminal in nature and the death does not seem suspicious.