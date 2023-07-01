Eric Beach, 35, of Orange, Vt. is shown in this photo provided by Vermont State Police.

A reported domestic disturbance that escalated into an alleged gun threat will send a man from Orange to court on Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say Eric Beach, 35, attacked someone else in his household shortly after 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Investigators also accuse him of threatening that same person with a firearm. There’s no indication from troopers of the street or road on which this is said to have taken place.

Beach is charged with domestic assault, criminal threatening and providing false information to law enforcement. He’s been released for the weekend on unspecified conditions.