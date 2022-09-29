Burlington, VT — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man who was using an ATM in the heart of downtown Burlington early Wednesday.

The victim told police he went into the vestibule of a bank at the corner of Bank and College streets at about 7:30 a.m. He told officers there were two women sleeping on the floor. He said that, after withdrawing his cash, one of the women got up from the floor, punched him in the face, grabbed his money and fled out the door.





The suspect was caught on surveillance video and Burlington police are asking the public’s help identifying the woman. Anyone with information can call (802) 658-2704.