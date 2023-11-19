An unnamed man is at University of Vermont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Colchester.

The Colchester Police say it took place just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Ethan Allen Avenue, which is on the grounds of the former Fort Ethan Allen military base. No suspects were in custody Sunday evening, but investigators say the shooting was not a random incident.

The Winooski Police and Colchester Rescue also responded to the scene. Portions of Ethan Allen Avenue are closed to traffic until further notice.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.