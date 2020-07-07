Man hauling lumber, dies in rollover crash

WENTWORTH, N.H. – A Keene, New Hampshire man is dead after police say he tried to overturn his trailer after nearing a sharp curve in the road, Monday morning.

It happened on Route 25 in Wentworth, in Grafton County.

Police say John Hope Jr., 65, was driving a flatbed trailer and had just left a lumber yard, around 7:15. They say the drastic change of direction caused the vehicle to tip and subsequently roll over. Hope died at the scene.

Police do not think cell phone use was involved, as they say there is no service in that area.

If you know any information call (603) 223-8707.