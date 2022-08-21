Details are sparse about a shooting in Brookfield from early Sunday morning.

Vermont State Police say an unnamed man was shot just before 4:00 a.m. on Halfway Brook Road by someone he knew. The victim is at UVM Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No one is in custody and there’s no indication of who the shooter was, but troopers say there’s no safety threat to the general public. They add that they’re working closely with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s office to investigate what happened.