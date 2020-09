In this week’s Forever Home we meet a very special five-year-old kitty named Delilah at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Delilah came in as a stray several weeks ago.

"We don’t have a lot of history on her so it’s kind of a question mark as to whether she’d be good with cats, dogs, or small children. She likes affection when she wants affection so I would say maybe not a house with small children. Or if you have children it’s a matter of educating them," said Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed. "Giving Delilah her space if she needs space. All of that. She likes her treats. When I came in today to see her she was on a chair that was tented with a blanket so she likes her little hide-aways, and getting away and taking her naps. You can see she doesn’t have a tail. We are not sure if she was born without one or if it was amputated somehow. That’s unclear. But it is healed and she is fine. She lives a perfectly fine life without the tail."